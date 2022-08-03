Fernando Jaramillo, president of the dimajor, He is experiencing one of the most difficult moments of his management at the head of the entity, since he took office in August 2020.

Topics such as what happened with the Women’s League, the decision to punish Medellín for not showing up for the match against Jaguares, the suspension of the sanction against Millonarios before the game against Nacional and the change of stadium in the match between América put Jaramillo.

Santa Fe and Patriots openly want Jaramillo’s head

Several club presidents have already expressed their open opposition to Jaramillo, especially, Santa Fe, especially with the issue of holding the Women’s League in the second half, an idea launched by the entity’s presidency, but which did not prosper.

Also César Guzmán, maximum shareholder of Patriots, He openly called for Jaramillo’s head after América was allowed to play at home against Cortuluá at the Doce de Octubre stadium.

How many votes does the opposition have against Jaramillo?

How likely is it that Jaramillo will be removed from Dimayor? EL TIEMPO learned that there are at least 12 teams interested in ending their mandate: Santa Fe, Patriotas, Águilas Doradas, Jaguares, Tolima, Cúcuta, Alianza Petrolera, La Equidad, Huila, Llaneros, Unión Magdalena and Valledupar.

However, some opposition clubs assure that there would be 16 that support Jaramillo’s departure. In that list, which would depend on the strength of the movement, clubs like Cortuluá, Deportivo Cali, Envigado and Junior would enter.

To ask for Jaramillo’s head, the opposition group wants to circulate a letter in which they would collect signatures to request an extraordinary assembly in which the continuity of the leader would be studied.

However, the statutes of the Dimayor They establish that there are only three ways to request an extraordinary assembly: the first, that Jaramillo himself requests it, which is ruled out.

The second, that it be requested by the tax inspector, who, according to sources consulted by EL TIEMPO, is close to Deportes Tolima. And the third, that it be requested by two thirds of the affiliated clubs, 24 of the 36. That is, they still would not have the votes to do so.

What is the opposition’s tactic? One, circulate the letter to show themselves as a strong group and show that there is a fracture between the clubs. The second, try to bore him so that he himself is the one who submits the resignation.

Who aspires to the presidency of the Dimayor

And if Jaramillo leaves, who remains? Carlos Mario Zuluaga President of La Equidad, has been a candidate for the position on several occasions. He would also be interested Cesar Camargo, who took charge of Tolima after the illness of his father, Gabriel. And there would be a candidate who would come out of the original group of opponents, who were close to the administration of Jorge Fernando Perdomo.

Jaramillo has tried to make moves to try to please opponents. In the last assembly, money was distributed to the clubs and this Tuesday, the leader gave a statement in which he showed how the Superintendency of companies accepted the guarantees in the process to the clubs for a possible violation of free competition, by vetoing players.

“Compliance with free competition in the hiring and circulation of soccer players and respect for their sports rights is encouraged, since agents who contravene the regime in question will be subject to a sanction by Dimayor, without prejudice to any action carried out by the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce in the exercise of its functions,” said Jaramillo.

“Everyone’s opinion is respected here and the president of the Dimayor has to be watching over all the clubs. The presidents of the clubs are the ones who make the decisions about what they want and I think that I have to be part of the solution and not of the problems. I shouldn’t be here when I become a problem,” added the manager. So, far from lowering spirits, the waters are still very rough.

