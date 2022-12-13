Ameca, Jalisco.- Fernando ‘P’ is sentenced to 38 years in prison for the abuse and murder of his niece Heidi Yazmín occurred on November 15, 2020 in the municipality of Tenamaxtlán, Jalisco.

The day of the events 9-year-old Heidi went to the store but never came backso her relatives began to look for her, locating three days later half-buried lifeless and with traces of violenceaccording to the State Attorney General’s Office.

After the autopsy, the cause of death was found to be death. suffocation by direct strangulation, in addition to being abused.

For this reason, together the Special Regional Prosecutor for District IX based in Ameca and the Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons, began the investigations under the femicide protocol, for which reason, hours after the discovery of the body, the identified Fernando as the alleged perpetrator. It was even known that she saw the little girl walking with her uncle.

The subject was arrested at the end of November 2020 by investigative police officers, it was subsequently placed at the disposal of the Judicial Body.

After conducting DNA tests, it was confirmed that the subject was responsible for the assaultsthis after the request of the Regional Special Prosecutor of District IX based in Ameca, to carry out more expert evidence.

Fernando accepted his responsibility in the facts in an Abbreviated Procedure Hearing, for which a Control, Orality and Prosecution Judge sentenced him to 38 years in prison, he must also pay the indirect victim the amount of 521 thousand 164 pesos, for damage repair, funeral expenses, fine and psychological damage.