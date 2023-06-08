After being runner-up in the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club Deportivo Guadalajara seeks to strengthen itself in the best way to be more competitive for the Apertura 2023 tournament, however, there is a signing which has priority for the sports director, Fernando Hierro.
Veljko Paunovic He had to work in the first instance with what he had in his first semester in Mexico, but without a doubt he requires better quality elements both in his starting eleven and on the substitute bench.
In this way, thinking of the future, the rojiblanco team would be in the bid for various quality elements such as Luis Chavez for whom supposedly they would have already offered to sign him. On the other hand, Hierro would already have the position to reinforce as a priority.
According to information from TUDN, the Sacred Flock has as a priority to incorporate a forward center. It is for this reason that the first great option that Guadalajara has is Alan Pulidofootballer who plays for Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer.
The reason for the search for an attacking center for the team is because Veljko Paunovic He was characterized by always reaching the area, but he lacked a man who is a scorer. Despite having Daniel Rios as an option, the technician used Robert Alvarado and rolando cisneros in that position, that is to say that he did not have a reliable attacker in the most important moments.
