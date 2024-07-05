As we already reported in 90min, Anderlecht of Belgium moved for the signing of Jesús Orozco from Chivas. The Belgian team presented a formal offer to the table of the team from La Rebaño, which did not meet the expectations of Guadalajara. That being the case, the club informed the Belgians that the only way out for the centre-back was paying his exit clause of 6 million dollars, a path that the ‘viola’ club chose to deny, generating annoyance in the footballer.
At this point, the relationship between the defender and Chivas was strained, as the player expected much more support from the team’s management to be transferred to Europe, which did not happen. The reality is that before reporting to the Mexican national team for the Copa América, ‘Chiquete’ had an approach with Fernando Hierro, former sports director of Guadalajara, and the Spaniard promised him that he would support his departure to the best football in the world as soon as formal offers arrived, however, with Fernando’s departure from the sports area, the promise was extinguished.
At this point, it seems almost impossible for the player to leave Chivas, at least to go to Europe, since no one is open to paying his sell-on clause. What is a fact is that the relationship between the player and the club has been strained, and if offers from the local market arrive that are attractive to both parties, it would not be a surprise if Jesús changes teams within the Liga MX portfolio.
