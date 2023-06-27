In the press conference prior to the friendly commitment between Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara that will take place in the city of Los Angeles this coming October 15, the sports director of the Guadalajara team, Fernando Hierrospoke about the challenges that are coming for the club and what it has meant personally to be part of the Rebaño Sagrado project.
“On the 3rd we start the league again, this is every six months, nobody can relax, this is something that does not stop, therefore, to prepare well so that people continue to feel proud of their team. That is the challenge , that this season begins and we are capable of continuing to excite our people”
– Fernando Hierro.
the picture of Veljko Paunovic He played the final of the Apertura 2023 tournament in which he ended up losing to Tigres UANL with everything and the constant criticism and doubts he received throughout the contest.
“(The fans) are the engine; The heart of our club is the fans. When you have those people who both here in the United States and in Mexico transmit that identity, passion, illusion and that feeling to you, the truth is that we are very happy because people are happy again, that they are happy, but we know that this is a race in the background,” added Hierro.
The former player of Real Madrid and the Spanish team, who took over at Chivas with all his experience and career at the top of international football, described as “another dimension” experiencing how the fans of El Rebaño live.
“You realize that no matter how much we all analyze and study whether or not we want to come (to take on this project), the opportunity is something that takes you to another dimension. Knowing that you go anywhere in Mexico, airport, concentration, hotel and there are many, many people from Chivas and with the shirt, who encourages you, asks for a photo or not and is happy, that is unmatched, “he said.
