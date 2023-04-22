With two games to go before the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 ends, the Chivas team is still at the top of the general classification looking for the feat that will put them into the next round avoiding the playoffs.
So far, the rojiblancos are in fourth place with 8 units. And despite the fact that the contest is not over yet, the information about stove soccer in the Guadalajara club has already begun.
The team manager, Fernando Hierroknows that there are areas of the field that will need to be reinforced for the start of the 2023 Apertura, especially the front, which has been diminished and the attackers Alexis Vega, Daniel Ríos, Ronaldo Cisneros and Roberto Alvarado, have been unable to do much. do in front
Because the economic situation is not the best in Chivas, the plan that Fernando Hierro and coach Veljko Paunovic have in mind is to be able to use young people to project them and make them one of the ‘jewels’ of the team.
The 3 elements that they have in mind to give them a chance are Benjamin Sanchez, Sebastian Martinez and Luis Ferdinand Bridgethe three Chivas youth squads.
Fernando Puente and Benjamín Sánchez are trying their luck in the expansion league with Tapatío, while Sebastián Martínez is on loan with Tepatitlán in the Silver League. These would be the three bets of the chiverío team in the attack for the following semester.
For now, Chivas is already preparing for their match tomorrow, when they will receive a visit from Cruz Azul on the Akron field, in one of the most attractive games of matchday 16 and of the Saturday date.
