The arrival of Fernando Hierro to Chivas de Guadalajara has attracted the spotlight to Liga MX. The former Real Madrid player arrived at the rojiblanca institution as sports director, after the dismissal of Ricardo Peláez. Hierro, who experienced great success during his management at the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Malaga, will be in charge of trying to get the Sacred Flock out of its moment of crisis.
According to the most recent journalistic reports, Hierro was able to reach Liga MX years before and with another club. According to information from Reforma, America sought to hire the manager’s services some time ago, after his time at the RFEF ended in 2011. The former Madridista then did not accept the offer to come to Mexico and served as an assistant to the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and as a coach from Real Oviedo.
The Eagles were looking for Hierro to replace Michel Bauer, one of the worst managers the capital club has had in its history. After receiving the refusal of the Spanish manager, the Eagles opted for Ricardo Peláez, who was at the club between 2011 and 2017. In 2017, Santiago Baños took over the sports management of the azulcrema team.
During the management of Santiago Baños, América has won the 2018 Apertura title, the 2018-2019 Champion of Champions, in addition to being runner-up in the Liga MX in the 2019 Apertura and the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.
