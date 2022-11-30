The Qatar 2022 World Cup is close to ending for the Mexican team as their qualification to the round of 16 is very complicated, so the 26 members of the Aztec team will return to their respective clubs after a vacation.
However, many of them would not return to their club, such is the case of Alexis Vega that he may decide to continue his career in another team, but only if it is in the Old Continent, for which reason the sports director of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Fernando HierroHe has talked about it.
“That is no longer our decision, that is another type of decision. It is clear that Alexis is a magnificent player, that is clear and everyone knows it. From there, he is competing with his team and what we want is that he is calm, that he competes well and that Mexico got very far”, he mentioned Iron in an interview with fernando schwartz of Fox Sportsleaving open the possibility of the exit of vega.
During the World Cup, the possibility that vega I abandoned the Sacred Flock has been increasing due to the performance he has shown when he started the first two games of the Tricolor (he is shaping up to be a new account starter against Saudi Arabia).
During this group stage, the winger has been able to collaborate with 10 shots on goal, two balls won in the rival area and 29 successful passes (70.7% accuracy), so obviously he could arouse the attention of a team in Europe.
Finally, the Spanish leader took the opportunity to express his good vibes towards Mexico so that they go as far as possible,
“That Mexico got very far is good for Mexican soccer, that Alexis and all the international players are calm with their team and that they get as high as possible, because the benefit they get here will benefit all of Mexican soccer.”
– Fernando Hierro.
