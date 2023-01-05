The Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They are about to start the Clausura 2023 and have begun to excite the vast majority of their fans. And it is that with the arrival of Fernando Hierro and Paunovic things within the team begin to change given their short and long-term project.
However, the board of directors and coaching staff seek to have an outstanding tournament knowing the squad and the quality of players that they have, and even more so with the additions of Daniel Rios and Victor Guzman.
Given this, Fernando Hierro has given an ultimatum and sent a strong message to the players that their performance will be under constant analysis and they will be dismissed due to poor performance.
“The coaching staff, within the personalized talks they have had with the players, have made it clear to them that, in this new stage, so many changes cannot be made, and that they were going to bet with those who had stayed. But, those who are going to stay, if at the end of the Clausura 2023 the numbers do not support their permanence, they will begin to make determinations ”, explained the communicator Alejandro Ramírez on his YouTube channel, La Chorcha Sport.
It should be noted that all the players will be under permanent analysis, however, for others it will be more complicated and it is that they have been given many opportunities, among these players, we could find Carlos Cisneros, Ruben Gonzalez, Fernando BeltranJesus Sanchez and Santiago Ormeno.
