A new sports project has begun at Club Deportivo Guadalajara for the Clausura 2023 tournament, which will start in just over two months and with it, Ferdinand Iron He came to take over the position of sports director.
The arrival of the Spanish leader has generated great expectations about the sporting future of the Sacred Flock, so all its fans are excited about a new beginning in search of regaining prominence in Mexican soccer.
The former merengue defender is a historic footballer and, despite the few hours he has with the rojiblanco team, he has already been able to find some similarities between the Flock and the white team.
“If he told me a phrase, he would undoubtedly say that Madrid is the team of a country and this Chivas, is a team of the people and of a country, in that we are very similar”
– Ferdinand Iron.
In this way, he manifested the similarity of the Mexican club with the best club in history during the coexistence that some of the rojiblancos fans had.
On the other hand, the new sports director considers that the popularity of the Sacred Flock is very similar to that of Real Madrid in Spain. Likewise, he highlighted what it means to compete with a 100% Mexican team.
“This is the club with the highest percentage of Mexicans and that is our pride and if we have to resemble each other in something, it is in that, that we are two clubs with great fans behind us. People who are very hurt by defeat and who celebrate victory, ”he said.
