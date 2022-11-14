The sports director of the Chivas del Guadalajara, Fernando Hierrohe praised the Guadalajara team, even comparing the rojiblancos with Real Madrid.
Just three weeks after his arrival at the chiverío team, the former player for the whites confessed in an interview that he is similar to Real Madrid.
“By follow-up, demand and the passion it arouses, it is like Madrid in Spain. If we put aside the results of recent years, it is the closest thing there is to Madrid. He is a giant to whom we have to restore joy ”shared for AS Journal.
Likewise, Hierro took time to talk about the hiring of the Serbian coach Veljko Painovicmaking it clear that he is an experienced helmsman and that he knows how to work with young elements,
“Above all out of self-confidence. Chivas has a very young average age of its players and Veljko moves well in that field because he was the under-20 world champion coaching Serbia. He has also been working 4 years in the American MLS. Paunovic is in love with making young promises grow and that is another point in his favor. I had it clear because he is in our same line “he added.
Finally, Fernando Hierro He also compared the National Classic against America, pointing out that it is similar to Real Madrid and Barcelona,
“It is the closest thing, without a doubt. Also, we have a great local derby with Atlas. We could talk about a rivalry like Madrid-Barça with América, which is a huge club, and another with Atlas that would be like the Madrid derby.”sentenced.
