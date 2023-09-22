The defeat of Chivas in the national classic was a hard blow for the club, in itself the team is experiencing the most complex moment since the arrival of Paunovic, being not only defeated, but even humiliated by the Coapa nest team, buried even more spirits within Guadalajara. Everyone within Verde Valle must close ranks and try to move forward, because the reality is that the Guadalajara club is leaving many more doubts than certainties and today they are not even the shadow of what they were a few months ago.
The result and the ways in which it was presented naturally ended in harsh criticism against the club and several players on the squad whose performance on the field was embarrassing. Thus, hours after being beaten by América, Fernando Hierro announced a press conference where he stood up for the team after the painful performance on the Azteca Stadium field, a measure imposed by Amaury Vergara.
Sources confirm that the noise permeated into the locker room, which experienced moments of tension even between them. The criticism was destroying the team as well as the figure of Paunovic and that was why the team owner gave instructions to the Guadalajara sports director to use himself as a shield before the press to prevent the shots from reaching the players and coach. , to which the Spaniard agreed, who gave more of a motivational speech than answers to what happened.
