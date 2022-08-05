The former president joins the 760,000 signatories of the manifesto; text will be read at an event scheduled for August 11

the former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) was another politician to sign, this Friday (05.Aug.2022), the “Letter to Brazilian women and men in defense of the democratic rule of law”.

The manifesto in defense of democracy was organized by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) and already has more than 760,000 signatories.

Published on July 26, the text is considered a veiled criticism of the accusations made by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of fraud in electronic voting machines.

An excerpt mentions “baseless attacks unaccompanied by evidence that question the fairness of the electoral process”. The text also states that threats to the Powers, incitement to violence and the rupture of the constitutional order are intolerable.

The letter will be read by former STF (Federal Supreme Court) minister Celso de Mello at an event scheduled for August 11, at the Pátio das Arcadas do Lago de São Francisco, in São Paulo.

Bankers, businessmen, artists, lawyers, members of the judiciary and the Public Ministry are among the signatories of the letter.

The document also has the signatures of the former president Dilma Rousseff (EN), and the pre-candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Felipe d’Ávila (New).

Among the personalities who support the movement are singers and songwriters Chico Buarque and Gilberto Gil, former soccer player Walter Casagrande, actresses Débora Bloch and Alessandra Negrini, presenter Luciano Huck and chef Bel Coelho.

At least 11 former STF ministers joined the initiative: Carlos Ayres Britto, Carlos Velloso, Celso de Mello, Cezar Peluso, Ellen Gracie, Eros Grau, Marco Aurélio Mello, Nelson Jobim, Sepúlveda Pertence, Sydney Sanches and Joaquim Barbosa.

It is possible to sign the manifesto using a form published by the USP Law School. Just enter full name, CPF, e-mail and occupation. Access the form here.