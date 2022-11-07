Former mayor and defeated candidate for governor of SP has been closer to the position of economy czar in Lula’s government

The former mayor of São Paulo and defeated candidate for the São Paulo government in 2022, Fernando Haddad59 years old, is getting closer and closer to being chosen as Minister of Finance of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Graduated in Law from the University of São Paulo, Master in Economics and Doctor in Philosophy, Haddad was once Minister of Education (2005-2012). With a political role in the PT for decades, he has the stamp sought by Lula to command the economy in his administration: 1) he has been a minister and knows how the public machine works; two) knows Brasília and the dialect of power and Congress; 3) knows how to speak the language of the markets when necessary.

Haddad has some obstacles against him that could prevent him from succeeding in his nomination. Everything is being weighed by Lula. For example, Haddad campaigned very hard against Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who ended up winning the race for the government of the State of São Paulo. It may not be a good solution to have a finance minister whose relationship is not the best with the governor of São Paulo.

For some PT members, part of the business community and Faria Lima would be a surprise to award Haddad. He lost re-election for mayor of São Paulo in 2016. He lost the presidential race to Bolsonaro in 2018. And the gubernatorial election in 2022. Many credit these defeats to “hard waist” of Haddad to do politics and present himself in a friendly manner to his interlocutors.

Even so, he has been called by Lula to important meetings since the PT’s victory on October 30, even though he is not part of the coordination team.

The list of possible nominees by Lula for the Treasury has only increased in recent days. O Power 360 counted, in addition to Haddad, at least 8 other names (some mentioned only as test balloons):

Lula’s decision should not be this week. He will only begin to name their names now, vetting potential candidates and solving more pressing problems, as a way of securing resources to pay off campaign promises in 2023.

The president-elect is due to go to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference. He should possibly embark on November 13 (Sunday), and can stay there for 3 days. It will further varnish the image of a Latin American leader among heads of state of developed countries.

O Power 360 found out that Lula can announce during the climate conference the names of his minister (or minister) of the environment and the occupant of the portfolio that will be created to deal with issues related to indigenous peoples. It would be a way of politically capitalizing on the place and the moment.

SENATORS

It is increasingly difficult for senators allied to Lula to be appointed to ministries. This idea flourished for some time during the campaign. Now, with the more conservative caucus having been reinforced in the election, the general opinion is that one should not appoint several senators considered of “1st line” and leaving the Casa Alta in charge of alternates only.

Obviously, a senator from the PT or from a Lula party could become a minister. But not as many as thought.

In this category of ministerial senators (and not all of them will win the office) are at least the following: