Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/12/2023 – 12:45

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that the role of his department is to enable the achievement of the objectives of other ministries. He is participating in an event in Itaquera, in the east zone of São Paulo, in an area that will house the Copa do Povo project, the work of Minha Casa Minha Vida (MCMV).

Also present were President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the PSOL pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos.

In his brief speech, Haddad said that the government works to improve employment and inflation indicators, increase the number of young people in universities, children in school, doctors in health centers, and added: “this is the role of the Ministry of Finance , making it possible for other ministries to achieve their objectives”.

Haddad also nodded to Boulos when he said that, when he was mayor of São Paulo, the current deputy was one of those who always drew attention to the need for affordable housing on the outskirts of the city.

The Finance Minister also took advantage of the speech to highlight the government's pragmatism in recent decisions.

“Today it was published in the press that Brazil voted in favor of Argentina to obtain a loan and overcome the crisis, and everyone knows that the current president of Argentina offended President Lula during the campaign. But that doesn’t mean Brazil, governed by President Lula, stopped supporting the people of Argentina,” said Haddad.

He also mentioned that the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, was in Brasília and thanked Lula for a R$10 billion loan that will finance train and subway lines in the state.