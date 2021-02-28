Fernando Gray He is upset. The mayor of Esteban Echeverría and vice president of the Buenos Aires PJ has already instructed his lawyers so that on Monday morning they appear in the federal court of La Plata, in charge of Alejo Ramos Padilla, to challenge the advance of La Cámpora on the Buenos Aires PJ , which this Saturday afternoon took an important step in the virtual meeting organized to enlist the mayors of the suburbs and the provincial leadership behind the candidacy of Máximo Kirchner.

“I go in through the door and out of the door, not through the window. Certainly not all of us think alike,” Gray tells Clarion minutes before the start of the virtual meeting that will contest on Monday.

– Why didn’t you participate in the virtual meeting of the Buenos Aires PJ?

-Our party has more than 70 years of history, it is the main political force, it has its doctrine, its flags and concentrates the wishes, desires and aspirations of millions of Argentines. This council has been convened by WhatsApp.

– Who summoned it?

-I do not want to load the ink on the person who has sent me the WhatsApp, it has been an employee of the party who sends a WhatsApp to call for an early election 48 hours before the council is held. I am defending the institutionality of the Justicialist party.

– In December, La Cámpora had tried to move forward and the discussion was postponed until after the summer, what happened in between?

–The PJ of the province of Buenos Aires has its elected authorities and they have a mandate until December 17 of this year. There is no situation for which to alter this schedule. A political sector proposed to advance all the mandates …

– Are you referring to La Cámpora?

-Correct. For that they proposed that the members of the council resign, generate an acephaly and as soon as the party was headless elect new authorities. This has no antecedents in contemporary Argentine political history. What happened? No one resigned. I am not going to allow this institutionality to be altered.

– In the case of Gustavo Menéndez -current president of the provincial PJ- and Juan Zabaleta, who also opposed this in December, do you share the point?

-There have been public demonstrations by mayors, leaders and legislators, which strikingly many of them and they later call me expressing other concepts.

– Is it the case of these two mayors?

-I don’t want to personalize anyone. Gustavo and “Juanchi” are two friends, they are two colleagues and they are very respectable mayors, with whom we aspire to create a space for political construction that renews this type of practice. They are pretending to call an internal election in the middle of a pandemic. I don’t think it should be our concern, besides something in which there were no problems.

– Did you speak with Máximo Kirchner?

-No, with Máximo I did not speak.

– With any other leader of La Cámpora?

– The Minister of the Interior called me.

– And what did he say?

– I expressed to him that I did not agree. The first person who expressed this wish for the directors to resign to me was (Eduardo) “Wado” De Pedro. I believe in dialogue, in consensus, in the debate of ideas. I do not believe in impositions and insubordinations. I will not allow abuses in my party. The party cannot be colonized or be subject to an organization. The PJ is much more than an organization.

– Why do you think Maximo Kirchner wants to lead the PJ?

-I totally don’t know why he has not communicated with me. But I feel that my party is undermined. That is why I am going to challenge the express election of the PJ. On Monday I will make the presentation as vice president of the Justicialista Party in the federal court of La Plata. When we formed the PJ, after having lost the elections, we were devastated. Very few wanted to take over, practically no one. Menéndez and I took over with the agreement of the mayors. Since December 17 it corresponds to me to be the president of the PJ, which due to all this situation I have been prevented from assuming.

– Did you talk about it with Alberto Fernández, who is also going to be the new president of the national PJ?

-No, I did not speak to him or to the vice president.

– And what do you think the President thinks?

-He has already spoken for the candidacy of Máximo Kirchner, and I respect the President. This is an unprecedented situation, because the national PJ had its mandates expired, the PJ of the province of Buenos Aires has the current mandates and they want to shorten them. They are totally different situations. It’s a discussion that shouldn’t even happen.

– And why do you think La Cámpora is in such a hurry?

-I do not know. You would have to ask them. I am of the idea that things have to be done well, as appropriate. I walk in the door and I walk out the door. Not out the window. Undoubtedly, we do not all think alike.