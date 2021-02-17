The mayor of Esteban Echeverría, Fernando Gray, specified the signature of the collective bargaining agreement with the head of the Buenos Aires Municipal Unions Federation Rubén “Cholo” García and along with 25 other general secretaries of municipalities.

The other leaders who participated were, from La Matanza, Daniel Troncoso; Lomas de Zamora, Eduardo Luna; Quilmes, Alfredo Ocampo; Avellaneda, Hernán Doval; San Miguel, José C. Paz and Malvinas Argentinas, Abel José Venecia; Lanús, Susana Chazarreta; Merlo, Mario Salcedo; San Isidro, Gustavo Seva; Three of February, Raúl Bazán; Campana, Carlos Barrichi; San Vicente, Mauro Romano; Morón, Carlos Rodríguez; Ensenada, Miguel Rodrigo; Ituzaingó, Juan Carlos López; Cañuelas, Daniel Ferro; La Plata, Gustavo Hernández; Pilar, Luis Molina; Berazategui, Daniel Báez; Mercedes, Carlos Rodríguez; Moreno, Marcelo Cosme; San Fernando, Carlos Cáceres; Brandsen, Ismael Taus and de Ezeiza, Orlando René “Lito” Cáceres, among others.

This agreement was given in recognition of the tasks carried out by employees, fundamentally since the beginning of the pandemic declared by the advance of the coronavirus.

“Mainly toI appreciate the presence of all the secretaries and general secretaries who accompany us in the signing of this agreement for the benefit of all health, education and security employees and different municipal areas. Based on this agreement, we recognize the enormous effort of the workers who during the pandemic were also on the front line and put their shoulders to the situation. It is a great effort, but we committed ourselves and here we are putting our face and fulfilling as always, ”said Fernando Gray, after the signing at the La Campana Historical Museum, located in El Jagüel.

For his part, Rubén García, Secretary General of the Federation of Buenos Aires Municipal Trade Unions He highlighted: “This agreement is the result of a permanent dialogue and consensus task between the workers and Mayor Fernando Gray. For this reason, our thanks to the executive and to all the municipalities who fight daily.”