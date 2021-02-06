The mayor of Esteban Echeverría, Fernando Gray, ratified in the last hours his vocation to assume the leadership of the Justicialista Party of the province of Buenos Aires despite the advance of the national deputy Máximo Kirchner to take over the leadership of the space.

Gray once again resorted to subtlety to make his decision to resist public: now he has released a video on his Twitter account in which the Hugo del Carril son interprets a renowned tango whose lyrics became popular, among other things, because the exquisite Carlos Gardel sang it.

“Our tribute to the great Hugo del Carril. Worthy exponent of art, culture and incomparable values. Thank you very much Hugo del Carril (h) for your support and commitment. Two greats: father and son,” wrote Gray to accompany the video.

Our tribute to the great Hugo del Carril. Worthy exponent of art, culture and incomparable values.

Thank you very much Hugo del Carril (h) for your support and commitment.

– Fernando Gray (@fernandogray) February 6, 2021

In the timba of life

I was planted with seven and a half

being the only stop

of the life that I got right,

I was already on the slope

of hopeless ruin

but one day I said “I plant”

and that day I planted.

Thus begins the song with which Gray sought to reinforce that message he sent on January 6, shortly after the movements of Máximo Kirchner were made public to displace the barons of the suburbs and lead the Buenos Aires PJ.

“#Yomeplanto”, were the words promoted by the mayor of Esteban Echeverría, through a photo he published on Twitter in which he is seen planting a tree with a shovel in hand.

For this reason, Gray now resorted to the famous tango, which is strikingly called “I’m scared”. That work, with lyrics by Celedonio Flores and music by José María Aguilar, was even the basis for the black and white musical short film starring Gardel and which went down in history as one of the first Latin American talkies.

Beyond the interpretations, the concrete thing is that Gray sought to ratify his position: he, who currently holds the position of vice president of the Buenos Aires PJ, intends to assume the leadership in replacement of his partner from Merlo, Gustavo Menéndez.

Since the pair took over, they took turns driving for one year each. However, Kirchnerism intends to advance the times as a result of the electoral contest and that Máximo assumes in March. For that same date, President Alberto Fernández would take over the national PJ.

