Fernando Gorriarán’s position on his possible arrival in America

In recent days, the apparent interest of Club América in signing the Uruguayan midfielder has been uncovered Fernando Gorriaran and even the soccer player from Santos Laguna would not look badly on arriving in Mexico City to reinforce the azulcrema team commanded by Ferdinand Ortiz.
It should be remembered that it is not the first time that the Uruguayan national team player has been linked to the Eagles, since since the beginning of the year there have been rumors about the interest in taking over his services and knowing the great relationship between both clubs at the time of transferring players it would not be a surprise if the people of the capital made this contract.
One of the priorities of the Coapa board is to strengthen the midfield and they will gorry would be a great goal to achieve this, because it is most likely that Peter Aquinas end up leaving the institution. In addition, the Uruguayan player is considered one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer.
At the moment, the Coapa team has not made a formal offer to take over the services of the South American soccer player, but it is expected to be done in the coming days, where they will seek to find Peter Aquinas who would look for new horizons in search of more soccer activity. This information has been confirmed by Raul Ortizcommentator for TNT Sports,
According to the aforementioned source, the interest is mutual, so this situation would facilitate negotiations with the Warriors, who according to information from the portal Transfermarkthas valued the Uruguayan at little more than 9 million dollars.
