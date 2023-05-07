Tigres lives its lowest hours in more than a decade. The UANL team got used to dominating Liga MX in recent years, but at the moment it is going through a stage of uncertainty. The cats failed in the Concacaf Champions League and will play their entire season this weekend against Puebla in the playoffs.
The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi is in a downward spiral that seems difficult to stop. Despite having one of the most valuable squads in all of Mexican soccer, and investing more than 20 million dollars in the winter market, Tigres finished seventh in the overall table and did not live up to expectations.
Through his social networks, Fernando Gorriarán, a medium for the UANL team, sent a message to ask for the support of his fans in the face of the duel against Puebla in the playoffs.
The Uruguayan midfielder, who came to Tigres from Santos Laguna, indicated that although it has not been the semester they expected, the players will seek to turn the situation around.
“For each incomparable, for each one of us and our families we have to rise up. It has not been an easy semester, but it is up to us to change this. We are different for something. All together”
– Fernando Gorriaran
Tigres will receive Puebla at the Volcán on Sunday, May 7 at the Volcán at 9:10 p.m. These two squads did not face each other in the knockout phase of the Liga MX since they did so in the Summer 2001 tournament.
