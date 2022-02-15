Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Fernando Gaviria won the last stage of the Tour of Oman

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2022
in Sports
Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria.

A great sprint gave the Colombian his second win in the Arabian Peninsula race.

Fernando Gaviria won the sixth and final stage of the Tour of Omandisputed between Al Mouj Muscat and Matrah Corniche, 132.5 km.

This is the second win for Gaviria in the race, who started and finished the Oman round with two wins, this time beating the Australian Kaden Groves (Bike Exchange) and the French Amaury Capiot (Arkea Samsic), while that the British Mark Cavendish had to settle for seventh place.

I am very happy to win the last stage of the Tour of Oman. It’s very good for me. I’m really happy because my team was very focused on winning the stage and in the end we did it,” Gaviria said after crossing the finish line.

