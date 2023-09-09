Fernando Gaviria, with ‘Christ on his back’: terrible news

Fernando Gaviria He came to the Movistar team in 2023 looking to ‘shake off the salt’ and more victories in his sporting career, but fate has played another trick on him.

The Colombian was competing in the sixth stage of the Vuelta a Britain on Friday between Southend-on-Sea and Harlow, 146 kilometres, but could not finish it.

Gaviria fell during the day and the team doctors decided to remove him from the race, as the pain in his right shoulder was unbearable.

He was taken to a nearby clinic where he underwent radiological examinations, which resulted in a fractured clavicle.

“Unfortunately, the tests to which @FndoGaviria was subjected yesterday Friday, after his fall and abandonment in the 6th stage of the @TourofBritain, confirmed late last night a fracture of his right clavicle. All the encouragement with the recovery in this tough end of the season!” Movistar officially stated.

Unfortunately, the tests to which he was subjected @FndoGaviria yesterday Friday, after his fall and abandonment in the 6th stage of the @TourofBritainconfirmed a fracture of the right clavicle late last night. All the best with the recovery in this tough end of the season! pic.twitter.com/ZMWVZozY9V — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) September 9, 2023

It is another meager episode in the career of Gaviria, who this year has only been able to win two stages. The first in the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina and the other in the Vuelta a Romandía.

He went to the Giro d’Italia, but could not win and has not won a big race since 2019, when he did it precisely in that event.

SPORTS

More sports news