Saturday, September 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fernando Gaviria, with ‘Christ on his back’: terrible news

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Fernando Gaviria, with ‘Christ on his back’: terrible news

Close


Close

Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria.

Fernando Gaviria.

Does not leave for the seventh stage in Great Britain.

Fernando Gaviria He came to the Movistar team in 2023 looking to ‘shake off the salt’ and more victories in his sporting career, but fate has played another trick on him.

The Colombian was competing in the sixth stage of the Vuelta a Britain on Friday between Southend-on-Sea and Harlow, 146 kilometres, but could not finish it.
Gaviria fell during the day and the team doctors decided to remove him from the race, as the pain in his right shoulder was unbearable.

Fernando Gaviria

He was taken to a nearby clinic where he underwent radiological examinations, which resulted in a fractured clavicle.

See also  MotoGP | Bastianini: "Ducati offers a complete package for 2023"

“Unfortunately, the tests to which @FndoGaviria was subjected yesterday Friday, after his fall and abandonment in the 6th stage of the @TourofBritain, confirmed late last night a fracture of his right clavicle. All the encouragement with the recovery in this tough end of the season!” Movistar officially stated.

It is another meager episode in the career of Gaviria, who this year has only been able to win two stages. The first in the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina and the other in the Vuelta a Romandía.

He went to the Giro d’Italia, but could not win and has not won a big race since 2019, when he did it precisely in that event.

See also  Emirates Cycling announces its squad for the Italian Tour 2022

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Fernando #Gaviria #Christ #terrible #news

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Architecture | Two more new apartment buildings were added to Kruununhaka, a valuable area of ​​Helsinki

Architecture | Two more new apartment buildings were added to Kruununhaka, a valuable area of ​​Helsinki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result