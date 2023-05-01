Fernando Gaviria will be the leader of the Movistar Team in the Giro d’Italia 2023

The Movistar cycling team has announced on Monday the group of riders with which it will compete in the 106 Giro d’Italia from Saturday, and it includes for the first time a reference sprinter, the Colombian Fernando Gaviria “in search of some of the most coveted victories of the season.”

For its twenty-eighth participation in the ‘Corsa Rosa’, Movistar presents a block headed by Fernando Gaviria, “leader of a team that aspires to stage victories with its reference sprinter”.

He is accompanied by his compatriot Einer Rubio, main climber of the group; the German Max Kanter, Albert Torres, José Joaquín Rojas, Óscar Rodríguez, Carlos Verona and the American Will Barta. Maximilian Sciandri, Pablo Lastras and Xabier Muriel will lead the team.

Maximilian Sciandri, Pablo Lastras and Xabier Muriel will direct the cyclists in this difficult competition.

Three individual time trials -the opening one in Ortona; the long one, 35 km, in Cesena (Sunday 14); and the decisive time trial climb to the extremely tough Monte Lussari (Saturday 27) – stand out on a track with brutal mountain days, such as Crans Montana (Friday 19), Monte Bondone (Tuesday 23), Val di Zoldo (Thursday 25) or the 5400m of unevenness of the queen in the Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Friday 26).

The test will end in Rome next Sunday, May 28, the day on which it will be known how Eusebio Unzue’s side was.

