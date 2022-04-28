After the fall in the first stage that took Rigoberto Urán out of the Vuelta a Romandía, a more pleasant feeling for Colombian cyclists arrived on Thursday.



Fernando Gaviria, who returned to competition after a difficult start to the year, entered third in the second stage of the race. The young British Ethan Hayte, from Ineos, beat him in the sprint and took the victory.

The second stage in Romandie

The British Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), winner of the prologue and affected by a crash in the first stage, recovered to the point of scoring the second day disputed with start and finish in Échallens, with a very undulating route of 168.2 km , in which the Spanish Jon Aberasturi (Trek Segafredo) qualified second, and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo Visma) maintained the lead.Hayter set a time of 4 hours, 4 minutes, and 55 seconds. Jon Aberasturi was second, with the same time, as was Gaviria, third.

The vibrant final sprint

“Ineos did an excellent job. I did my best. I’m happy with the result. A third place is good, because I’m in good physical condition.” Gaviria declared the day finished this Thursday.

This Friday the third stage is disputed, with the start and finish in Valbroye and a route of 165.1 km. ‘Leg-breaker’ day of constant ups and downs with 5 scoring heights and as many without scoring for the mountain. All the difficulties are third class, the last one with the top 11 from the finish line, Sedelles, 4.5 km at 4.4 percent. It starts at 8:30 am, Colombian time.

*With EFE