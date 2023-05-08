It is clear that Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) He is not the same packer who smashed his rivals back in the Italy spin of 2017, but in this edition of the race he has a serious chance of winning a stage.

They took Gaviria to the Giro for that, to win. It is not common for Movistar to give itself completely to a packer, as it has always been a group that plans races around climbers, but things in life, and in cycling, change.

It is not an expert group in trains to prepare a package, but having Gaviria they try and they have to do it, that is their first bet in this competition.

Yesterday, the Colombian finished seventh, was surprised by his rivals and did not have a good pedal stroke for the finish.

The idea of ​​winning in a big one eats away at him, since he has not done so since May 13, 2019, when he won the fraction between Vinci and Orbetello. That day she was second and after she was disqualified from Elia Viviani and went up to the podium with a ‘tote face’ to receive the award.

Next Saturday he will celebrate four years without celebrating a victory in one of the three-week tests and in this Giro he has a good chance.

On paper, Gaviria does not have strong rivals, since the best packers in the world are not there and in that group of specialists in the last 200 m his name stands out.



Pascal Ackerman, who is not at his best, Michael Matthews, who would be his most serious opponent, Mads Pedersonwhich is not faster than the Colombian, and Mark Cavendish, which is not that of other times, they make up the batch of sprinters of the Giro.

This Monday, he has another option, in the stage between Vasto and Melfi, of 216 km, but he will have to pass two consecutive climbs of Monticchio (6.3 km at 6.4 percent on average) and Valico La Croce (2, 6 km at 7.6 percent), far from the finish line.

(Ana María Bustamante, the sad goodbye to a cyclist hit by a mixer)

