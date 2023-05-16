Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Fernando Gaviria suffers a hard fall in the Giro d’Italia: he changes his clothes and his bicycle

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Fernando Gaviria suffers a hard fall in the Giro d’Italia: he changes his clothes and his bicycle


Fernando Gavira fought for victory in the Giro d’ItaliaThe Colombian was fifth in the sixth stage, after trying to win by far, but he has not been able to overcome the fastest in the race.

Screenshots Giro d’Italia

The rider from Antioquia lost control in the curve of a descent. The temperature: his enemy.

Fernando Gaviria lives a martyrdom at the start of the second week of the Giro d’Italia. The Antioquia cyclist, from Movistar, suffered a severe fall in this Tuesday’s stage, after he decided to risk more in a descent.

Fernando Gaviria falls and lives a martyrdom in the Giro d’Italia

According to race reports, the rider lost control of his bike, downhill, during a curve.

Then, in the middle of the icy stage, he had to change vehicles and clothes.

By the time it took him to change, Gaviria had to get away from the peloton.

Right now The idea of ​​fighting for the final packaging seems remote.

(Also: Giro d’Italia: this is how the general classification remained after the retirement of Remco Evenepoel).

Tour of Italy, conditioned by the temperature

The Giro d’Italia will not pass through Grand-Saint-Bernard, the highest point on Friday
of this 106th edition, due to excessive snowthe organization told the AFP agency on Tuesday.

Instead of overcoming this summit at 2,469 meters of altitude, near the border with Switzerland, the runners will go through the tunnel located 600 meters below, in a 13th stage that will end in Crans-Montana.

Tre Cime di Lavaredo, closing of the 19th stage, on May 26, and which has an altitude
of 2,304 meters, it will be the new ‘Cima Coppi’ of this Giro 2023.

SPORTS

