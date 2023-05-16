Fernando Gaviria suffers a hard fall in the Giro d’Italia: he changes his clothes and his bicycle

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Screenshots Giro d’Italia
The rider from Antioquia lost control in the curve of a descent. The temperature: his enemy.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Fernando Gaviria lives a martyrdom at the start of the second week of the Giro d’Italia. The Antioquia cyclist, from Movistar, suffered a severe fall in this Tuesday’s stage, after he decided to risk more in a descent.
Fernando Gaviria falls and lives a martyrdom in the Giro d’Italia
According to race reports, the rider lost control of his bike, downhill, during a curve.
Then, in the middle of the icy stage, he had to change vehicles and clothes.
By the time it took him to change, Gaviria had to get away from the peloton.
Right now The idea of fighting for the final packaging seems remote.
(Also: Giro d’Italia: this is how the general classification remained after the retirement of Remco Evenepoel).
Tour of Italy, conditioned by the temperature
The Giro d’Italia will not pass through Grand-Saint-Bernard, the highest point on Friday
of this 106th edition, due to excessive snowthe organization told the AFP agency on Tuesday.
Instead of overcoming this summit at 2,469 meters of altitude, near the border with Switzerland, the runners will go through the tunnel located 600 meters below, in a 13th stage that will end in Crans-Montana.
Tre Cime di Lavaredo, closing of the 19th stage, on May 26, and which has an altitude
of 2,304 meters, it will be the new ‘Cima Coppi’ of this Giro 2023.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fernando #Gaviria #suffers #hard #fall #Giro #dItalia #clothes #bicycle
Leave a Reply