Fernando Gaviria suffers a hard fall in the Giro d’Italia: he changes his clothes and his bicycle

Fernando Gaviria lives a martyrdom at the start of the second week of the Giro d’Italia. The Antioquia cyclist, from Movistar, suffered a severe fall in this Tuesday’s stage, after he decided to risk more in a descent.

According to race reports, the rider lost control of his bike, downhill, during a curve.

Then, in the middle of the icy stage, he had to change vehicles and clothes.

By the time it took him to change, Gaviria had to get away from the peloton.

Right now The idea of ​​fighting for the final packaging seems remote.

Tour of Italy, conditioned by the temperature

The Giro d’Italia will not pass through Grand-Saint-Bernard, the highest point on Friday

of this 106th edition, due to excessive snowthe organization told the AFP agency on Tuesday.

Instead of overcoming this summit at 2,469 meters of altitude, near the border with Switzerland, the runners will go through the tunnel located 600 meters below, in a 13th stage that will end in Crans-Montana.

Tre Cime di Lavaredo, closing of the 19th stage, on May 26, and which has an altitude

of 2,304 meters, it will be the new ‘Cima Coppi’ of this Giro 2023.

