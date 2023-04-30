Sunday, April 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fernando Gaviria, spectacular victory in the Tour of Romandie

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Fernando Gaviria, spectacular victory in the Tour of Romandie


close

Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria.

Fernando Gaviria.

The Colombian cyclist prevailed in the last stage.

See also  The Colombian jewel that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are fighting

The Colombian sprinter from the Movistar team, Fernando Gaviriawon this Sunday in the last stage of the Return to Romandie disputed between Vufflens-la-Ville and Genève, 170 kilometers long, a test in which he won Adam Yates.

Gaviria did not want surprises and started in the last 400 meters, surprising his rivals who saw him again at the finish line.

(Nairo Quintana: the four tests of the Via Crucis that have him without a team)
(Shakira: this is her new house without Piqué, it is reached by boat and helicopter)

The Colombian cyclist adjusts his 51st victory of his career and the second this year, after the victory he achieved in a stage in the Vuelta a San Juan.

classifications

classifications
Stage
1. Fernando Gaviria 3 h 58 min 01 s
2. Nikias Arndt mt
3. Ethan Hayter mt

General
1. Adam Yates 17 hrs 12 min 42 s
2. Matteo Jorgenson at 19 seconds
3.Damiano Caruso at 38 seconds

See also  Thief accidentally shot his accomplice and killed him in the middle of a robbery

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Fernando #Gaviria #spectacular #victory #Tour #Romandie

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result