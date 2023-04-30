Fernando Gaviria, spectacular victory in the Tour of Romandie

The Colombian sprinter from the Movistar team, Fernando Gaviriawon this Sunday in the last stage of the Return to Romandie disputed between Vufflens-la-Ville and Genève, 170 kilometers long, a test in which he won Adam Yates.

Gaviria did not want surprises and started in the last 400 meters, surprising his rivals who saw him again at the finish line.

The Colombian cyclist adjusts his 51st victory of his career and the second this year, after the victory he achieved in a stage in the Vuelta a San Juan.

classifications

Stage

1. Fernando Gaviria 3 h 58 min 01 s

2. Nikias Arndt mt

3. Ethan Hayter mt

General

1. Adam Yates 17 hrs 12 min 42 s

2. Matteo Jorgenson at 19 seconds

3.Damiano Caruso at 38 seconds