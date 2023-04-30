Fernando Gaviria, spectacular victory in the Tour of Romandie

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Fernando Gaviria.
Fernando Gaviria.
The Colombian cyclist prevailed in the last stage.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian sprinter from the Movistar team, Fernando Gaviriawon this Sunday in the last stage of the Return to Romandie disputed between Vufflens-la-Ville and Genève, 170 kilometers long, a test in which he won Adam Yates.
Gaviria did not want surprises and started in the last 400 meters, surprising his rivals who saw him again at the finish line.
(Nairo Quintana: the four tests of the Via Crucis that have him without a team)
(Shakira: this is her new house without Piqué, it is reached by boat and helicopter)
The Colombian cyclist adjusts his 51st victory of his career and the second this year, after the victory he achieved in a stage in the Vuelta a San Juan.
classifications
classifications
Stage
1. Fernando Gaviria 3 h 58 min 01 s
2. Nikias Arndt mt
3. Ethan Hayter mt
General
1. Adam Yates 17 hrs 12 min 42 s
2. Matteo Jorgenson at 19 seconds
3.Damiano Caruso at 38 seconds
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fernando #Gaviria #spectacular #victory #Tour #Romandie
Leave a Reply