The Colombian packer Fernando Gaviria was second in the Eschborn-Frankfurt, which was held this Sunday between Eschborn and Frankfurt-am-Main of 185 kilometers, and was ready for the Giro d’Italia.

Gaviria settled in well at the end of the day, but despite his good top speed nor he could beat the local, Sam Bennett, who stayed with the victory.

Confidence for the future

This race, which is traditionally held on the first of May around Frankfurt, It had 183.9 kilometers of travel.

Five days before the start of the Giro d’Italia in Budapest, Bennett, 31, signed his first victory in 2022, while Gaviria, who is coming off a broken collarbone, shows that he is fine.

“It was a tough day out there. The circuits were tough but I am happy with this result given the high level of competition. and for finishing behind a great driver like Bennett,” Gaviria said.

And I add: “I am heading into the Giro where I want to be: I have opened my legs a bit this week and I feel good again after the broken collarbone I had. I am back in shape with good results and I hope for more at the Giro.”

