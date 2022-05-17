Fernando Gaviria is one of the few hopes of victory for Colombian cycling to obtain partial victories in this Giro d’Italia, which this Tuesday starts its second week with the section between Pescara and Jesi, of 196 kilometers.

The rider of the UAE Emirates team has had two good opportunities to raise his arms, but it has not been possible, so you could think that he has wet powder.

The first time was at the finish in Balatonfured, after 201 km, but on that day he was ahead of him by Mark Cavendish and Arnaud Démare. Gaviria was third.



Later, on arrival in Messina, Gaviria was second, Démare beat him almost at the sentencing line itself. Then there were two more opportunities, but he was affected because the bike had problems, the changes did not go well at the end.

“It is not good that I talk about that bicycle issue because they scold me again”, said.

Problems

The train of his squad, led by Maximiliano Richeze, has broken down, that happened in Scalea, where Gaviria reached the finish alone, lost the race line, went against two riders from the DSM team and was penalized, sent to the last box of that group.

This second part of the Giro has good options for him. This Tuesday, Gaviria could come to define the day, if he passes the three fourth category mountain awards that are in the last 100 km.

Altimetry of this Tuesday’s stage. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

Gaviria has shown that he defends on those slopes, that he keeps up the pace on those climbs.

In addition, it is seen that he is in good shape after the two positives for covid-19 and the left clavicle fracture and he will want to win again in a big one, something he has not done since 2019, when he won the Giro stage ending in Orbetello, when Elia Viviani was disqualified.

Wednesday, in Reggio Emilia, is an excellent option, it is all flat, with an ideal arrival for packers.

And the one on Friday in Cuneo, has a climb, but in the first kilometers. If the Packers stay on that climb, then their teams will be willing to take their men to the main group.

Altimetry of this Friday’s stage. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

This year has been close. He won two stages in the Tour of Oman, in the Saudi Tour he came close to victory three times, once he was third in the Vuelta a Romandía and he was second in Eschborn-Frankfurt, arriving at the Giro with the ambition of victory, something that he has been close to and that I hope he will achieve. Good thing, it’s been close.

