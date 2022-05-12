Friday, May 13, 2022
Fernando Gaviria: 'I couldn't do the sprint I wanted'

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in Sports
Fernando Gaviria

He has already won in the Giro, in the Tour and now, in his debut in the Vuelta, he hopes to achieve victories.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

He has already won in the Giro, in the Tour and now, in his debut in the Vuelta, he hopes to achieve victories.

The Colombian cyclist was punished for a push.

The Colombian Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team) was sanctioned this Thursday by the organization of the Giro d’Italiawhich relegated him to 150th place in the sixth stage, the last of the main pack, after a push to a DSM team cyclist in the last meters of the route.

Gaviria, who was powerless for not being able to fight the arrival to the sprint, his specialty, invaded the lane of Alberto Dainese, preventing the Italian rider from climbing positions in the final stretch.

After reviewing the images, the organization of the Giro decided to sanction the Colombian runner, who in the previous stage, the fifth, also starred in another reprehensible moment when he reached the finish line and punched his bicycle, shouting insults aloud for not being able to fight for victory. to the sprint.

Words of Gaviria

The Colombian cyclist spoke about his performance and the result with the decision of the organization.

“I couldn’t do the sprint I wanted today. There was a bit of a rough and tumble in the final, but luckily everyone stayed upright. The legs are really good, so I hope to achieve a great result soon in this #Giro, we just have to be patient“, Said the cyclist, in a message spread by his team on social networks.

SPORTS

