With departure and arrival in Naples, After 162 kilometers, the sixth stage of the Italy spinwhich was won by Mads Pederson and in which Andreas Leknessund He remains the leader and the Colombians kept their places in the general.

Fernando Gaviria he attempted victory in the last 300 meters, fought it off, but was passed by Pedersen.

The 2019 world champion won the sprint in this sixth stage, in which the peloton caught up with the two breakaways, the Australian Simon Clarke and Italian Alessandro De Marchi, just 300 meters from the finish line.

The Norwegian Andreas Leknessund retains the ‘pink jersey’ of overall leader with a 28-second advantage over the Belgian Remco Evenepoelthe great favorite of the Giro, who had a quiet day after a double fall the day before.

This Friday, the first finish at the top of the race, a day of 218 kilometers between Capua and Gran Sasso d’Italia (Campo Imperatore), with three mountain passes, second class udos and one first class at the finish line.

classifications

1. Mads Pedersen 3 hours 44 minutes 45 seconds

2. Jonathan Milan mt

3. Pascal Ackermann mt

4.Kaden Groves mt

5. Fernando Gaviria mt

21. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

26. Andreas Leknessund mt

33. Geraint Thomas mt

38. Joao Almeida mt

41. Remco Evenepoel mt

44. Primoz Roglic mt

46. ​​Einer Rubio mt.

47. Santiago Buitrago mt.

54. Rigoberto Urán mt

General

1. Andreas Leknessund 22h 50min 48s

2. Remco Evenepoel at 9 seconds

3. Remco Evenepoel at 28 seconds

4. Aurelien Paret-Peintre at 30 s

5. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 12 s

6. Geraint Thomas at 1 min 26 sec

7. Aleksandr Vlasov mt

8. Toms Skujins at 1 mon 29 s

9. Tao Geoghegan 1 min 30 sec away

10. Vincenzo Albanese at 1 min 39 sec

22. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 52 s

24. Rioberto Urán at 3 min 34 s

25. Einer Rubio at 3 min 35 sec

167. Fernando Gaviria at 48 min 15 s