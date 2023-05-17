Fernando Gaviria fell again: blow prevented him from fighting for victory in the Giro d’Italia

Fernando Gaviria can’t smile at the Giro d’Italia. This Wednesday, the cyclist from Antioquia tried, but did not appear in the final packaging of stage 11 of the ‘Corsa Rosa’. His team, the Movistar Team, confirmed that he suffered a fall just a kilometer and a half from the final sprint. On Tuesday, in the previous stage, he had also fallen.

Fernando Gaviria falls again in the Giro d’Italia

Photo: Screenshots Giro d’Italia

At the end of this Wednesday’s stage, Gaviria arrived as one of those called to fight for the victory of the day. However, in the middle of the clash with other sprinters, he ended up falling.

The Movistar Team reported that he suffered a blow to his left arm and is awaiting new evaluations.

With the falls this Tuesday and Wednesday, Gaviria has already accumulated three in the current Giro d’Italia, since he had already been the victim of a group fall in the fifth stage.

