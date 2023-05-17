Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Fernando Gaviria fell again: blow prevented him from fighting for victory in the Giro d’Italia

May 17, 2023
Fernando Gaviria fell again: blow prevented him from fighting for victory in the Giro d’Italia


Fernando Gavira fought for victory in the Giro d’ItaliaThe Colombian was fifth in the sixth stage, after trying to win by far, but he has not been able to overcome the fastest in the race.

The cyclist hit the ground for the second day in a row. This time, ‘ad portas’ of the final packaging.

Fernando Gaviria can’t smile at the Giro d’Italia. This Wednesday, the cyclist from Antioquia tried, but did not appear in the final packaging of stage 11 of the ‘Corsa Rosa’. His team, the Movistar Team, confirmed that he suffered a fall just a kilometer and a half from the final sprint. On Tuesday, in the previous stage, he had also fallen.

At the end of this Wednesday’s stage, Gaviria arrived as one of those called to fight for the victory of the day. However, in the middle of the clash with other sprinters, he ended up falling.

The Movistar Team reported that he suffered a blow to his left arm and is awaiting new evaluations.

(Also: Drama in the Giro d’Italia: cyclist crashes into a house in full descent).

With the falls this Tuesday and Wednesday, Gaviria has already accumulated three in the current Giro d’Italia, since he had already been the victim of a group fall in the fifth stage.

SPORTS

