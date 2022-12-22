After a 2022 marked by difficulties to maintain its permanence on the World Tour, Movistar faces the new cycle in the highest category with three new faces, the Colombian Fernando Gaviriathe Spanish Iván Romeo and the Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro, the absence of Valverde and the indisputable leadership of Enric Mas, the man for the podium in the big ones.

The telephone team, in its male and female aspects, appeared at the Madrid headquarters recognizing the career of Valverde, who will continue to be attached to the team, and the Dutch Anmnemiek Van Vleuten, the World and Tour, Giro y Vuelta champion.

The new faces are the Spanish hope Iván Romeo, the Colombian sprinter

Fernando Gaviria and the Portuguese Ruben Guerreiro.

Enric Mas will assume responsibilities in the big events, well protected in the mountains by regular companions such as Gorka Izagirre, Óscar Rodríguez, Carlos Verona, Antonio Pedrero, Jorge Arcas, Gregor Mühlberger and the Colombians Einer Rubio and Iván Sosa, the latter winner of the Langkawi Tour. , to which we must add another climbing solvent like Ruben Guerreiro.

The 28-year-old Portuguese has already demonstrated his skills with a stage win and a mountain prize in the 2020 Giro, and in the season that is ending he has won the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, so it will be a guarantee for Further.

Valverde’s loss will shift the focus of attention in the classics to Iván García Cortina and Álex Aranburu, who will have to show their skills in the spring classics.

To fight in stages, apart from those mentioned, the names of riders such as the American Matteo Jorgenson or the Spanish Oier Lazkano and Gonzalo Serrano will also appear.

‘We have turned the page’

Fernando Gaviria in the final sprint.

Movistar will have a pure sprinter next season, none other than Fernando

Gaviria, at 38 years old with 50 victories as a professional, 2 of them in the Tour and 5 in the Giro.

Although he has not shone in 2022, the cyclist from La Ceja hopes to return to his rights in 2023. This is what he told Carlos Arribas, from ‘El País’, from Spain.

“The last three years have been difficult personally, professionally, humanly. Complicated, complex years. But we have turned the page. We are on a new team. Being in Movistar is extra motivation for me. I like how they treat me, I like how we have been up to this moment, how I have lived every moment. Extra motivation. Yes, it can be done,” said Gaviria.

SPORTS

*With AFP

More sports news