Club Deportivo Guadalajara achieved a hard-fought draw against San Jose Earthquakes on Day 1 of the Leagues Cup 2024tied the score at one with a goal in the last minute of added time by Roberto AlvaradoHowever, they were unable to earn the extra point in the penalty shootout.
For this meeting the absence of surprised Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez who stayed in the stands, while he left players like him on the bench Nene Beltran, Ant Gonzalez and his own Alvarado louse.
The Argentine coach highlighted the offensive work of his team and even more so when the ‘Louse‘ entered the meeting.
“In the first half we had chances to finish the game but we lacked the final pass, we lacked that final shot, obviously the momentum of the last few minutes gives you the feeling of a more offensive team, but it wasn’t just the last few minutes, it was the whole second half,” he said.
Because the Chicharito Hernandez He was not 100 percent fit, the coaching staff decided not to risk him and he was not considered in order to give him time to fully recover and face Los Angeles Galaxy next Sunday, a duel in which they will play for qualification to the second round.
“Javier had a muscle load and we didn’t want to risk him for this match and we tried to get him in the best possible shape for the next one,” explained the coach.
