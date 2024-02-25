Finally, after 14 years of absence, the youth squad Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez He once again defended the colors of Club Deportivo Guadalajara and did so in his debut in the 2024 Clausura Tournament against Club Universidad Nacional on the corresponding Matchday 8, however, his participation was minimal with the result under the control of the Rebaño Sagrado 3-1 and he only played two minutes plus compensation, as he entered the 88th minute.
The conditions made Fernando Gago The Argentine coach asked the red and white fans to be patient regarding 'Chicharito', because it is clear that he is not yet ready to play 90 minutes.
“Let's see, you gave me the exact foot to answer what I want to answer. Javier is a very fundamental player for the team, for the institution and even for Mexican soccer to have him on the field. Today he returned after an ugly situation, where they are very lonely situations, very difficult to sustain, if you are not mentally strong, if you do not work at it and Javier had that mentality. The idea with Javier is to go very progressive, not only in terms of football, but also mentally, because he has to readapt to playing again, after being away for almost eight months,” he pointed out.
The Argentine coach assured that the results will not change the work style, in addition, he said he was happy with his team's performance against the cats.
“It seems that I am repetitive and I always say the same thing: the results are not going to change the way we continue working. Obviously we play to win, that is our intention. Today the game was very good, from the 30th minute of the first half we understood what we had practiced. Spaces began to appear, in the second half even more of what we had planned throughout the week appeared. So, I am very happy with the team's performance today,” he said.
With the victory against the university team, the Sacred Flock reached 15 units, the result of four wins, three draws and two losses.
