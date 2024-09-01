Club Deportivo Guadalajara beat FC Juárez 5-0 on Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament prior to the break for the FIFA Date, but despite this, the Argentine coach of the red and white team, Fernando Gagocalled for not relaxing or becoming confused.
The strategist knows that there are still many things to improve and will work to correct those aspects in the next matches.
“I think the game was very good overall. We knew we had to have the intensity to start the game because it’s a team that is very well trained, that has a lot of possession of the ball. In the first half I didn’t like that they took the ball away from us for so long, at times they had too much control of the ball, so from that point on I think it was an aspect that needed improvement, which we corrected during the first half.”
– Fernando Gago.
“We changed a movement to put more pressure on and from that get to the places we wanted to attack, but I think that overall the match was very good, I’m very happy for the boys, for the level they’ve been showing and I keep saying the same thing, we must not be confused by this victory either, we have to keep working and that’s what we have to do,” he explained.
During the break for the FIFA Date, the Sacred Flock will face the Alligators of Colima of the Premier League prior to facing the National Classic against Club América at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
“There is still plenty of time for the match, we have to prepare to train well this week, recover the players who are going to their national team and from there we will work on the match to the extent that they are available, as for those who are not, we will work on that, now is the time for them to enjoy, for the players to enjoy, for the people to enjoy, because it is also important that the team won, that it played well, that it scored goals and that is important and today is the time to enjoy it,” added Gago.
