“There is still a lot of time until the Clasico. We have to prepare to train well this week, recover the players who are going to their national team and from there we will work to the extent that they are available”: Fernando Gago ⚽️🐐💪

(📽️: @huerta_cesar) pic.twitter.com/KSgAUzWIgD

— AS Mexico (@ASMexico) September 1, 2024