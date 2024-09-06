Club Deportivo Guadalajara has given many opportunities to players from its youth academy and in the recent competition, one of the beneficiaries has been the attacker Armando Gonzalezthe ‘Ant‘ has taken advantage of the opportunities that have been given to him with goals and assists, so he has displaced Ricardo Marin to have less activity compared to the last two tournaments.
In this way, Fernando Gago has begun to handle it as the first option in the face of multiple absences Javier Hernandez due to injury issues and has responded with very good performances, which has caused him to win the affection of the fans, also largely due to his charisma that he has earned on social networks.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Taking into account what has caused him to have minutes with the Sacred Flock, according to information from the journalist of AS Mexico, Cesar Huerta, Fernando Gago He is satisfied with the work of the 21-year-old player, who has already won the race against Ricardo Marinbecause he has created more goal-scoring opportunities and has a better association with his teammates.
“There are two reasons why he has already won the race (against Ricardo Marín). Number one, goals, he is a great finisher of plays. All the collective work that the whole team does to be able to finish a play is met with the fact that Armando González is a good finisher and is going through a great moment,” he mentioned.
“The second factor has to do with the association. The coaching staff tells me that they are very happy with this part, because he turns out to be not only a player who plays in the box and finishes, but he is also a more modern centre forward, he finishes plays well, but he also dribbles to project, hold the ball, contain the ball,” explained the journalist.
#Fernando #Gagos #reasons #preferring #Armando #González #Ricardo #Marín
Leave a Reply