The present of Chivas It’s not bad, but there is some uncertainty due to the irregularity in the first matches of the Liga MX. In addition, now the situation with a key element of the squad heading to the Leagues Cup.
And it is that Fernando Gago does not have the starting eleven ready due to a situation with Roberto Alvaradothe midfielder of Guadalajara which has not started at the best possible level, but which remains indisputable for the Argentine coach.
It is worth mentioning that Chivas The 25-year-old will likely not start as a starter, but will be saved until key moments of the tournament due to an injury.
According to Omar Villarreal, a journalist from TV Azteca Sports, Roberto Alvarado He came out injured in the last match against Mazatlán and at this moment “he is on cotton wool” because there is a muscle discomfort that would prevent him from starting the match. Leagues Cup.
It is worth mentioning that Alvarado did not participate in the MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX and is likely to stay on the sidelines to avoid any risks, especially in this group stage of the binational tournament.
“Regarding Piojo Alvarado, what I learned is that he has a physical discomfort that is not serious, but they prefer not to risk it,” said the sports communicator, who added that “it is a physical discomfort, it is not serious,” so there is not much concern either. Chivas.
Chivas will play the group stage of the Leagues Cup against San Jose Earthquakes This Saturday, July 27th and will later be measured against Los Angeles Galaxynext Sunday, August 4, so they will face two teams from the MLS.
