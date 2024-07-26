As we reported on 90min, the Ecuadorian Football Federation is on the hunt for a coach for its national team within the Liga MX options. The names that have been linked to date are Anselmi, Almada and Beñat San José, however, a fourth option has been added to the list who immediately rejected the possibility of taking over the Tri, it is the Chivas coach, Fernando Gago.
Nahuel Ferreira reports that the Ecuadorian Federation had contacts with Gago’s management to inform that the Argentine was on their list of options to take over the national team after the departure of Félix Sánchez following the Copa América, however, the option of Fernando is one hundred percent ruled out since the Argentine coach has no intention of leaving the herd, at least not until the end of the tournament.
The source claims that the Ecuadorian Federation did not present any formal offer to Gago’s management, this is due to the position of the coach himself, because upon learning of the interest of the Tri, the Argentine asked his representatives not to listen to formal offers of any kind since he is committed to Chivas and is not open to negotiating his departure from Guadalajara for the remainder of 2024 with any national team or any club, a show of loyalty to the flock, with which the coach is doing a job far above expectations.
#Fernando #Gago #rejects #Ecuadorian #national #team
