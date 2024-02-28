Club Deportivo Guadalajara is adapting more and more to the style of play of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Gago and, in turn, the squad is getting in the best physical shape with respect to the start of the competition, since in the last few years they have begun to recover several footballers and this week prior to the commitment of Matchday 10 against the Cruz Football Club Azul have recovered one more element although not precisely because of an injury.
This is the youth squad, Yael Padillawho has completed the two-match suspension he received from the Disciplinary Commission after his expulsion in the Matchday 7 match against Mazatlán FC.
The 18-year-old attacker made his debut alongside Veljko Paunovic and last semester in Apertura 2023 he recorded 18 games played and a total of 613 minutes of play, in addition, he was able to score three goals.
While, with Fernando Gago The multifunctional offensive team has six games between Liga MX and Concacaf Champions Cup 2024for a total of 116 minutes played where it is usually a shock.
Although the red and white team has been able to recover several players who had been injured, there are others who have been injured and for the moment the doubts are Pável Pérez, José Castillo and Carlos Cisnerosthat their possibility of being called up will be evaluated depending on their evolution during the rest of the week.
Likewise, the central defender Gilberto Sepulveda is another one that remains low since its recovery process will continue to require more time to be in optimal condition.
Meanwhile, the match against the Machine will take place this Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. and will be played from the Azteca Stadium.
