The 24-year-old striker from Club Deportivo Guadalajara, José Juan Macías He has become the trusted man in the attack of Fernando Gago At least this has been the case during the first four dates of the Clausura 2024 tournament where he has appeared as a starter, with the exception of Matchday 4 against Toluca FC where the attacker could not see action given the rest he received from the body. technician to dose the workload, since a very busy month is coming up.
Fortunately, in the last few hours it has been confirmed that the player is out of danger and is in optimal condition to reappear this weekend if he is required for the Matchday 5 matchup against Atlético de San Luis at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
It was the player himself who revealed in his anterior cruciate ligament in your knee.
Through their social networks, the red and white team shared a video of their afternoon training session on Wednesday and there you could see the work of the attacker who continues to get in shape to recover his best version.
It is worth mentioning that the competition is going strong for the young forward, because even though he was a starter in the first three dates, he has not completed the 90 minutes of play in any of them. Furthermore, on Matchday 4 he reappeared. Ricardo Marin who scored the winning goal for the team, as if that were not enough for the month of March we could see the return to the fields of 'Chicharito'.
