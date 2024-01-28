Chivas' start to the tournament has not been positive at all, despite the fact that the club has a good feeling on the field, after three games they do not know what it means to win, they have two draws and one defeat. The team tries to generate a lot of play in attack and in most cases the intention fulfills the task, the problem is that the Verde Valle team has a clear goal drought, enormous problems putting the ball in the back of the goal.
Thus, Fernando Gago will be moving his pieces until he finds the solution to the problem, because although Javier Hernández is expected to fulfill the goals that are lacking today, he will be available until matchday 12 or 13, that is, he has one absence left from a month and a half to two months off the court. Another alternative could be the young talent Yael Padilla, who the previous semester even closed him as a starter and has now been sent to oblivion by Gago.
In three days, Yael has not added a single minute on the field of play, making it clear that it is a matter of taste on the part of the coach, since in reality Gago has chosen to give playing minutes to other youth players in his position. Padilla became Paunovic's great discovery, having minutes in 16 games, scoring 3 goals and generating good feelings. Now, with the Argentine coach in charge, the 18-year-old Mexican is erased and the Chivas fans do not understand the reason for his absence.
