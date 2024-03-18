After the goalless draw between Chivas and America, Fernando Gago He went to a press conference and surprised with his harsh statements against the refereeing of the match, which was in the hands of whistler Fernando Hernández.
For the Argentine strategist, the Chivas de Guadalajara They were severely harmed by the referee's decisions, especially by a specific action that involved their striker, Roberto Alvarado; an action that became very controversial on social networks.
For Fernando Gagothere was a very clear penalty on Alvarado that was not signaled and that practically took away the opportunity to win the National Classic of the Liga MXas he also pointed out that some comments appeared that bothered the players themselves by Hernández.
When questioned about the clash involving Roberto Alvarado and Sebastián Cáceres, Gago was very direct and assured that it had been a “very clear penalty”, which is why he openly criticized the referee's whistler. National Classic.
“Very clear penalty, very clear penalty,” expressed the helmsman of the Chivas. “It was similar to the day of, I have a short memory for games, the penalty against Ricardo Marín, against Mazatlán,” he stated. Fernando Gago.
“With a terrible anger because of the situation with the penalty and also because of what the players told me, about feeling uncomfortable with comments from the refereeing side.”
– Fernando Gago on arbitration
This way, Fernando Gago He attacked the refereeing and in some way criticized the actions of the entire team led by Fernando Hernández, but also pointed out the members of the video refereeing (VAR).
“Today the truth is that we feel harmed by that action, because in my opinion, it is clear. In the sense of the VAR, I think they are to cover up injustices, but when it doesn't work, that does make me angry,” stated the coach of the Chivas.
