Fernando Gago's management is already underway within Chivas, so the Argentine coach will have to work at full speed, since not only has he arrived at the club almost on the rebound, but he also does so with the preseason already underway and with total ignorance of what Mexican soccer is and surely of one hundred percent of its staff.
In a fleeting way, Fernando has already chosen his first personal discard, it is the starting goalkeeper for the last year and a half in Guadalajara, 'wacho' Jiménez. Karina Herrera TUDN reports that the Argentine coach has decided that Miguel will not be part of his project as Chivas' star goalkeeper.
After hours of knowing the three options that the herd has for the goal, Gago would have defined roles immediately, says the source, Óscar Whalley is the favorite to be the starter, Rangel will maintain his role as the immediate substitute, while Jiménez remains discarded, right now as the third goalkeeper, but, already on the exit list, since the board is already looking for accommodation within the local market once Gago has established his positions.
Gago's bet is risky, but it is taken. Now the coach is in the process of knowing his squad 100% in order to continue making decisions about who will be part of the eleven, who remains in the squad and which players can be released this winter market.
