It seems that the time has come for Fernando Gago to continue in football from the side of the field. The former manager of Boca, Real Madrid, Roma, Valencia, Vélez and also a member of the Argentine National Team is very close to agreeing for a season his contract with the Aldosivi club.

Although the leaders of Tiburon did not officially confirm it, the 34-year-old former footballer – who stopped playing in November last year after several injuries – hopes to travel to Mar del Plata on Tuesday to close the deal.

“Pintita” will be accompanied by Federico “Pocho” Insúa as a field assistant. In addition, they will be Diego Cogliandro, Gustavo Gallego and Gastón Maddoni. AND Roberto Luzzi will be the physical trainer.

Gago took many concepts from his friend Gabriel Heinze, when he directed it in Vélez. And those who know him say that he wants teams with a dynamic very similar to that proposed by the Gringo: a lot of pressure, offensive variants, constant triangulations and a lot of passes into the gap to try to violate the rival defense.

Gago talks to Gabriel Heinze, his last coach and – from whom he says – he learned a lot in his training as a coach. Fotobaires

Gago had been named as a possible replacement for Diego Dabove in Argentinos Juniors and was also in the folder to succeed Lucas Pusineri in Independent. But his launch to the substitute bank would be close to being specified in Mar del Plata, after the departure in the Mar del Plata club of Angel Guillermo Hoyos.

The former midfielder had a remarkable career as a footballer, with a career that included clubs such as Boca, Real Madrid, Roma, Valencia and Velez. He was also runner-up in the world with the Argentina National Team in the 2014 World Cup, played three American Cups and won the title in the U-20 World Cup in Holland in 2005 and in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

At club level he was international champion with Boca in the Copa Sudamericana and twice in the Recopa Sudamericana. He also won six local tournaments and cups with Boca, a national title with Vélez and lifted four trophies with Real Madrid, including two Spanish leagues.