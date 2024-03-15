The defender Jesus Orozco Chiquete and the captain, Victor 'Pocho' Guzmánwill not see activity this weekend on the corresponding Matchday 12 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, when Club Deportivo Guadalajara receives Club América in the Mexico Classic in the MX League, because both accumulate five yellow warnings and are suspended for said commitment.
The options of Gago to replace 'Pocho' are Roberto Alvarado who already played as an interior, on the other hand, can also use the 'Guti' in its position and that Gonzalez be the containment, so that Gutierrez have offensive options. As to Orozcoit is a more complex issue due to the losses in the defensive zone, but the option would be to place Luis Sepulveda as central and Mateo Chavez as left back.
Just in the last two weeks, both clubs met in the round of 16 series of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 where the Eagles emerged victorious after advancing to the next round, because despite having lost the second leg at home 2-3, they won on aggregate score 5-3.
In this way, the confrontations have been even with a victory for each team, both winning in rival territory. The match on Date 12 will take place at the Akron Stadium this Saturday, March 16 at 9:05 p.m., central Mexico time.
The azulcrema team is the runner-up with 24 points where it has accumulated three games in a row with victories and the team from Guadalajara is in ninth place with 15 points in the competition where it has only won one game in the last five games.
