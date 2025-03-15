03/15/2025



Updated at 06: 12h.





ABC has appointed the journalist Fernando Franco Serrador New delegate of this newspaper in Castilla-La Mancha. The head of the Castilian-La Mancha edition replaces Antonio González Jerezwho retires after being in charge of the newspaper during the last thirty years.

Franco (Burgos, 1971), a degree in Information Sciences from the University of Navarra, has developed its last decades its professional career in the media of Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha.

Specialized in political and economic information, Fernando Franco has been Director of ‘La Tribuna de Toledo’ for 20 years In two different stages: a first, between 2003 and 2010, and the second, between 2012 and January 2024. In addition, this responsibility with the Regional Directorate of the six headwaters of ‘La Tribuna’ In Castilla-La Mancha.

The new Delegate of ABC in Castilla-La Mancha began his professional career at the station of Antena 3 Radio in Burgosits hometown. During his extensive professional career he has been a local coordinator at the ‘Diario de Burgos’; Chief editor of ‘La Tribuna de Ciudad Real’ and Promecal delegate in Madridcommissioning in the capital of Spain for covering parliamentary and government information for all newspapers of this media group in Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha, as well as for the ICAL news agency. He has also collaborated as a Tertullian in the Ser Toledo chain and in CMM Media.









In the last stage, Fernando Franco has worked at ‘The Spanish-the Digital of Castilla-La Mancha’where it was commissioned until last January for the municipal information of Toledo.

Professionally linked to the information of Toledo and Castilla-La Mancha since 2002, Franco now assumes a New professional challenge that consolidates him as one of the most baggage journalists in the region and the first to assume the two paper newspapers published in the capital of Castilla-La Mancha.