Fernando Fraga holds the memory of his tribute at the 15th Iberian Marian Chemistry Seminar, held in Vigo in February 2010.

Fernando Fraga Rodríguez, research professor at the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and Academic of Galician Sciences, passed away on September 12 at the age of 98, leaving in all of us the fond memory of a great scientist and dear colleague. After eight decades of dedication to science, there are no contemporaries who remind us first-hand of what Doctor Fraga personifies, as the most veteran still refer to him …