Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón has had a complex time at Chivas. However, journalist Fernando Esquivel points out that the player’s entourage has asked the club to renew the player, they are even open to accepting the minimum as long as the footballer remains within the club, since the Mexican does not want to change his scene, since who lives very peacefully in Guadalajara, one of the best cities in the country.
To the surprise of many, in Verde Valle today they are open to negotiating the continuity of the defender, since there are not many options in the market to replace him, in addition, Paunovic would give the vote of confidence to whoever is his starting winger, as long as the Chicote accepted several conditions of behavior imposed by the Serbian.
The reality is that within Verde Valle they hoped that Calderón could mark an era within the club, even be a potential sale to Europe, however, his performance on the field is reduced to the memory of a couple of goals against América in the league and little further. The player has given more to talk about for his failures off the field than for his successes on it and everything indicated that his departure was practically sealed, but as we have mentioned, everything has changed in the last few hours.
Let us remember that the Mexican arrived from Necaxa as the youth player in his position with the most future potential. In fact, at the time the flock squad won Cristian’s signature from PSV, since Necaxa, the left-back’s former team, closed its sale through a package that included the signature of two more players.
