Brazil national team. On the left, coach Fernando Diniz.
Brazil’s selection. On the left, coach Fernando Diniz.
The technician was left with nothing.
The selector of Brazil, Fernando Diniz, He stated this Wednesday that “many” players can take on the role of the injured player Neymar in Canarinha, although he highlighted the importance of avoiding pressure.
“There is an extremely talented generation that emerged two years ago and many can assume that role,” said the coach at a press conference, before mentioning names such as Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior, from Real Madrid.
Justly
Diniz also assured that the replacement will happen “naturally”, but that the players should not “worry” about it.
“It is important not to put that weight on because no one needs to assume that role; they have to feel light and that everyone does their best,” he said.
The coach assured that it is a “very great sadness” not to be able to count on Neymar, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee in a recent match in Montevideo against Uruguay, who defeated Brazil 2-0.
The forward of the Al-Hilal Saudi underwent surgery at the beginning of November and has been in rehabilitation since then.
